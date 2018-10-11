First fatality from hurricane Michael reported in Florida

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Hurricane Michael, the fiercest storm to hit Florida in a quarter century and the third-most powerful ever to strike the US mainland, roared into the state's Gulf coast on Wednesday with tree-snapping winds, towering waves and torrential rains.
A casualty was reported by the Gadsden County Sherrif's spokesperson on Wednesday night, evidently caused by a tree falling on a man leading to his death.
Michael, whose rapid intensification as it churned north over the Gulf of Mexico caught many by surprise, made landfall early in the afternoon near Mexico Beach, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of Panama City in Florida's Panhandle region, with top sustained winds reaching 155 miles per hour (249 kph).
