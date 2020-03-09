First two cases of coronavirus in Cyprus

ATHENS -

Both patients - males - had travelled from abroad. The first case involved a 25-year-old man who had returned from northern Italy and the second, the health professional, a 64-year-old who returned from Britain on March 3.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said it was "regrettable" that the second patient, who developed symptoms on March 3, only reported to authorities on Sunday.

"This does complicate efforts by the ministry on the tracing we need to do on the contacts he had over the past five days," he said.