Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Five Turkish generals handed in resignations

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 23:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Five generals from the Turkish army have handed in resignations in the wake of a military council meeting earlier this month, opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet said on Sunday.

The Supreme Military Council (YAS), chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan, convened to discuss promotions, dismissals and placements of the high-ranking military personnel on Aug 1.The resignations by one major general and four brigadier generals were submitted as a reaction to council decisions which were described by retired military officers as an attempt to make the Turkish army smaller, the unsourced Cumhuriyet report said.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey's defense ministry.
Two of the generals were known to be the army officers responsible for Syria's Idlib region where Turkey has a military presence, Cumhuriyet said.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 25, 2019
Iran's Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings