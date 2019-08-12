Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Five children dead in Pennsylvania house fire

By REUTERS
August 12, 2019 02:18
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Five young children died early on Sunday in a house fire in Erie, Pennsylvania, police said.

The residence was also a daycare provider, according to GoErie.com, the website for the Erie Times-News, which reported that four of the five children were staying there while their parents worked overnight.

The fire around 1:15 a.m. remained under investigation by police and fire officials, Lieutenant Szocki of the City of Erie Police Department told Reuters.



Szocki could not confirm the ages of the children, or whether the residence was also serving as a daycare facility.



An adult also at the house was hospitalized, Szocki said.

Citing their grandmother, GoErie.com reported the victims included four siblings - two girls and two boys - aged 8, 6, 4 and 10 months old.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 11, 2019
Saudi-led coalition says infighting killed senior Houthi official

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings