Five civilians killed in air strikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - TV

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 06:31
CAIRO - Yemen's Houthi movement said early on Monday that five civilians from one family were killed in air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran province in Yemen, according to the Houthi owned Al-Masirah TV.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said the Saudi-led coalition carried out air strikes on a mosque that the family went to when the strikes began. Two children from the same family are missing, with searches for them going on under the rubble of the targeted mosque, the TV report said.There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.


