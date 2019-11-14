NYC Conference
BREAKING NEWS

Five injured in California high school shooting

Five people were injured, at least two in critical condition, after an active shooting situation broke out in a California high school.
The shooter is currently being chased down on the California streets.

This is a developing story.
At least five wounded after shooting at California high school
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 07:00 PM
Explosion heard in Gaza Strip, Palestinian media claims Israel behind att
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 05:16 PM
Kuwait's emir accepts cabinet resignation - government spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 04:30 PM
Gaza restrictions lifted after violence halts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 03:23 PM
Lebanon's Aoun hopes a government is formed in the coming days
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 02:52 PM
Israeli politics: Peretz: We are prepared to sit with Meretz
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 01:57 PM
14 year-old arrested after attempted stabbing in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 12:48 PM
Kuwait government resigns
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 10:50 AM
Yair Lapid on Islamic Jihad ceasefire: It's a bad compromise
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 10:07 AM
Two killed, 35 wounded in Baghdad protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 10:00 AM
Moshe Kahlon: Compensation for damage from rockets under discussion
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 09:23 AM
Itzik Shmuli: Gaza needs a civilian solution alongside the military one
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:58 AM
Merhavim Regional Council: schools to open near Gaza border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:47 AM
UN envoy to Middle East: We worked with Egyptians to prevent escalation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:43 AM
Liberman to meet with both Gantz and Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/14/2019 08:15 AM
