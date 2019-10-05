Five killed in new clashes between protesters and police in Baghdad

Five people were killed in new clashes between protesters and police in Baghdad, police and medical sources told Reuters on Saturday.



The fresh unrest followed days of violence around anti-government protests that have hit the Iraqi capital and other cities this week.

