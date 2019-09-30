Five people injured in Jerusalem fire

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Five people were injured on Sunday night in a fire that broke out in a home in Shuafat, east Jerusalem.
MDA paramedics evacuated a 30-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition. A woman and three children were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
