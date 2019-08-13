El Al attendant who contracted measles on flight from New York dies

An El Al flight attendant in her 40s who contracted measles on a flight from New York in April was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.



After landing in Israel, she was hospitalized in severe condition, and placed in a coma. After her condition deteriorated, she died on Tuesday.

