El Al attendant who contracted measles on flight from New York dies

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
An El Al flight attendant in her 40s who contracted measles on a flight from New York in April was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.
After landing in Israel, she was hospitalized in severe condition, and placed in a coma. After her condition deteriorated, she died on Tuesday.
