June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
Flight from Pyongyang lands in Singapore ahead of N.Korean leader's arrival

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 16:20
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SINGAPORE - A rare direct flight from Pyongyang landed in Singapore on Saturday ahead of the expected arrival of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss ending the North's isolation and its nuclear program.

The arrival of the Air China Airbus 330 flight at Changi airport raised speculation that a delegation of North Korean officials joined an advance team headed by Kim's close aide, Kim Chang Son, who was in Singapore to prepare for the talks.

North Korean leader Kim is expected to arrive at Changi airport on Sunday, a source involved in the planning of the trip told Reuters on Friday.

There was heightened security at the St. Regis hotel in central Singapore, one of the hotels where the leaders were expected to stay.

Plainclothes police and the Singapore Army's Explosives and Ordnance Disposal unit were seen working to prepare for a high-security event.

The leaders meet on Tuesday on the resort island of Sentosa and talks are expected to center on ending the North's nuclear weapons and missiles programs in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan wrapped up a visit to Washington and Pyongyang on Saturday and told reporters in Beijing both sides expressed thanks for Singapore's work to prepare for the summit on a short notice.

"I'm glad to say that as of now, it's all systems go. Both the American as well as the North Koreans are pleased with the arrangements, we're all set to go and things will start happening within the next 24 hours," he said.


