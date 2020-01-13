Flight operations at Philippines' main airport partially resume

MANILA - Flight operations at the Philippines' main international airport partially resumed on Monday, airport authorities said, after the airport was closed from Sunday due to volcanic ash fall.

Partial operations resumed by 0200 GMT for departures and 0400 GMT for arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), they said.

In a joint statement, the Department of Transportation, Manila International Airport Authority and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said flight arrivals would, however, be subject to slot availability.

Departures would be prioritized to clear the airport ramps of planes parked there since Sunday night, they said.

The Taal volcano in Batangas province spewed huge volumes of ash on Sunday that drifted across the nation's capital Manila.