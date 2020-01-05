Floods sweep Israel: Person missing, roads closed

The Ga'aton Stream in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya overflowed, leading police to close a road nearby as drivers in the area had to be rescued.

A man was swept away by a flooded stream near the northern town of Nili, near Zikhron Ya'akov. Security forces and firefighters are conducting searches in the area.

Israel Police asked the public to be cautious and listen to instructions by authorities due to the life-threatening winter weather conditions.

Heavy rains hit the coastal areas of Israel over the weekend, with the heaviest rainfall ever recorded in Tel Aviv since records began.

