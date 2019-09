Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that the country's immigration plan had reduced the flow of undocumented migrants crossing the country towards the U.S. border by 56% between May and August.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });