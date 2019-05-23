Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Folkman faces protesters for willingness to sit with Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 23, 2019 13:09
Member of Knesset Roy Folkman said he would be willing to sit in a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regardless of whether he was indicted on corruption charges. The MK faced protesters outside his home from the Blue and White party, the main opposition to Netanyahu's Likud, who called for him to join their side, Maariv reported. Dressed casually in a white t-shirt MK Folkman came out of his home early Thursday morning to debate the issue with the protesters.

“In the past, I’ve said I wouldn’t sit with a prime minister under indictment, he told them, "and today I’ve changed my mind and am considering it." Folkman's about-face could make the difference in forming the coalition. His fellow Kulanu party members are seen as natural allies to Likud, although more moderate on many issues, as negotiations to form a government continue.
following last month's Knesset elections.



Netanyahu is accused of accepting expensive gifts, using his position improperly to his advantage and other issues of moral turpitude.

