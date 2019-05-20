Following loss of lives, 2018-19 to be ‘year of safety” in construction

Breaking news.
Histadrot head Arnon Bar-David and head of the Union of Constructors Bonai HaAretz Raul Srugo jointly declared 2018-2019 the year of safety in construction, a press release reported on Monday.
The decision came after a crane accident in Yavne which claimed the lives of four workers on Sunday.As a result of the meeting, a joint unit to oversee safety was established and will be headed by former high-ranking IDF officer Eyal Ben-Reuven.
The unit is meant to release in three weeks’ time a comprehensive plan to improve safety in construction.
On Thursday all construction sites in the country will cease work for a half a day to undergo safety panels and instructions.
