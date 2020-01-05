Foreign Affairs Ministry will raise donations for Independence Day events

Due to the lack of a functional government and its inability to pass budgets, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has planned to raise funds via donations for Israeli Independence Day events at embassies around the world.The Ministery of Foreign Affairs has seen its budget cut dramatically over the last years, prompting protests from diplomats. In response to the report released by Ynet news, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "many democratic and enlightened countries, such as the US, UK and Germany, rely on donations and sponsorship to fund their country's events and this also appears in invitations and signings."