Foreign Minister Katz en route to NY for UN assembly

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 20:40
Foreign Minister Israel Katz flew on Sunday evening to New York City, in preparation for his participation in the United Nations summit.

Katz will give his speech in front of the U.N. assembly on Thursday, replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is currently too busy handling the aftermath of the election.Throughout the week, Katz is planning on meeting with peers from different countries.


