Foreign Minister: Turkey, U.S. discussed Syria's Manbij, F-35s, steel tariffs

ANKARA - Turkey's foreign minister and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed the US tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as determining a roadmap to secure Syria's Manbij, Turkey's foreign minister told a press conference in Washington on Monday.



Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey would not accept threats regarding its defense procurements, referring to its plan to buy S-400 defense systems from Russia. He added that there was no delay or cancellation in its purchase of F-35 jets from US.



