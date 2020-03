The entire Foreign Ministry Cadets' Course had to go into quarantine on Saturday night, after one of the students was found to have the novel coronavirus.The cadet took part in an event with American tourists, where two participants were found to carry the virus. He entered quarantine on Thursday after finding out.After he was found to have the virus, as well, all of the cadets and their instructors are meant to go into self-quarantine for 14 days and report if they have any symptoms.