Foreign Ministry to compile list of Iran’s violations of the nuclear deal

Foreign Minister Israel Katz has instructed his office to present to the UN Security Council all violations Iran has made to the Nuclear agreement and present them in the upcoming committee on December 19, which will deal with Iran’s violations.“We greatly appreciate the letter sent by France, Germany and Britain where it was stated that Iran is developing nuclear weapons, in severe violation of Security Council decisions” Katz said. “This confirms the suspicion that Israel had all along. Only an effective military threat against Iran can deter them and restrain their hostility.”