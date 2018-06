One Israel woman was killed and four other Israelis were injured in a traffic accident in northern India on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.



The accident took place in the Spiti valley when the car they were driving in swerved off a steep mountain road.



The injured were taken to a hospital in the northern Indian town of Kullu. Israel's consul in New Delhi made contact with the families, and was on his way to the area.



