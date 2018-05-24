Former defense minister: New settlements contrary to security interests

Former defense minister Amir Peretz condemned Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's announcement about building thousands of apartments in the heart of the West Bank on Thursday morning.



"Encouraging Israeli citizens to live in the heart of Palestinian population centers is contrary to any security interest and imposes an unreasonable burden on the IDF," he argued.



"Liberman, who claims to be working in coordination with the defense establishment, knows that the decision to build thousands of housing units in the West Bank is contrary to Israel's security and political interests."



Peretz added that "Only separation between Israel and the Palestinians will ensure our future as a Jewish, democratic and secure Israel."



