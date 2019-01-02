Former Defense Minister Ya'alon reveals party name, Telem

Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016.
Former defense minister and IDF chief of staff Moshe Ya'alon decided to follow in the footsteps of his namesake who also held both those posts, Moshe Dayan, on Wednesday, when he named his new party after a party formed by Dayan.
The party will be called Telem [furrow], which is an acronym for National Statesmanlike Movement. When asked what the party would be called in English, a spokesman for Ya'alon said "Telem, Tnua leumit mamlachtit."
Dayan formed his party in May 1981 with MKs Yigal Hurvitz and Zalman Shoval. It won two seats in the June 1981, before Dayan died four months later.
"This is a holiday for me in which the citizens of Israel are being given good news and my colleagues and I are being given hope and tremendous responsibility," Ya'alon said.
