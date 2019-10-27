Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former Democratic U.S. congressman John Conyers dies at age 90

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 22:46
John Conyers, a liberal Democratic voice during more than half a century in the U.S. House of Representatives, whose reputation was sullied by sexual harassment accusations in 2017, died on Sunday at the age of 90, the Detroit News reported.

Conyers joined the House in 1965 and served until 2017, becoming one of the most prominent black U.S. lawmakers. The Detroit-area congressman was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.


