Former Egyptian president Morsi dies during court hearing

Ex-President Mohammad Morsi seen through prison bars in 2016 .
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
CAIRO- Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.
It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterwards.Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Mursi "a martyr who died after six years of being under arrest," Ynet
reported.