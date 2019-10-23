Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former Lebanese PM Mikati denies illicit gains charges -advisor

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019
BEIRUT - Former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denied charges brought by a prosecutor involving illicit gains from subsidised housing loans, his communications adviser said on Wednesday, calling the case politically motivated.

Mikati's adviser said the loans were purely commercial and met central bank regulations, and said the charges came in response to Mikati's criticism of President Michel Aoun and support for protests targetting him and his government.


