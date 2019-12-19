Former MK Geulah Cohen dies at age 94

Former Member of Knesset Geulah Cohen passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94. Cohen served in the Knesset for 20 years with Likud and other factions. She was also the Deputy Minister of Science.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Geluah Cohen's voice will not be silenced. We will always hold onto the memory of the work she did for Israel's freedom and her dedication to and love for the Land of Israel." He also expressed his and Sarah Netanyahu's condolences, saying that they are mourning with Cohen's children and all of Israel "for this great loss."Cohen came to fame when fighting for the Lehi and had her voice heard on the organization's secret radio station. She was arrested by British police during a broadcast and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but escaped and rejoined the resistance movement. In 2003, Cohen won the Israel Prize for her lifetime achievements and special contribution to society and the State of Israel. She is the mother of Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi.Tamara Zieve contributed to this report.