Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's general election

SEOUL - Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to the South, is expected to run in an April general election as a member of the main opposition party, Yonhap New Agency reported on Monday citing a party official.The official, Kim Hyong-o, head of the conservative Liberty Korea Party's election candidate selection panel, told reporters that the party planned to find Thae a constituency where he could play a good role, adding somewhere in Seoul would be appropriate."(Thae) is someone who risked his life for freedom. As a person who understands the sorrow of the 10 million separated families and as one of the 25 million North Koreans, he is the one who could show present a vision for peace and publicize South Korea's related position," Kim added.The general election for the country's national assembly is scheduled on April 15.