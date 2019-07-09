Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gantz to be advised by Obama strategist

Benenson will replace longtime Yesh Atid strategist Mark Mellman, who worked with Blue and White in the April election.

By
July 9, 2019 10:07
U.S. President Barack Obama congratulates his daughter Malia on her birthday during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016.. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS / REUTERS)

 
Former Obama political strategist Joel Benenson is set to work for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's campaign, the Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper, Maariv, reported on Tuesday.

Benenson will replace longtime Yesh Atid strategist Mark Mellman, who worked with Blue and White in the April election. Mellman decided to sit out the current race, because he is busy running Democratic Majority for Israel, which works to maintain and strengthen support for Israel among Democratic leaders, including presidential and congressional candidates.
Gantz and his Israeli  campaign strategist Israel Bachar flew to  Washington on June 18 for meetings with veteran American political consultants.

Benenson's company represents companies, including McDonalds and Microsoft, the Anti-Defamation League, Schusterman Foundation and senators Cory Booker, Bob Menendez, Chris Coons and Tim Kaine.

Senior Obama adviser David Axelrod said that without Benenson, Obama "might not [have been] in the White House."




