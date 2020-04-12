The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Former Rishon LeZion Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron dies of coronavirus

The rabbi had previous complex medical conditions, placing him in serious risk when he tested positive for coronavirus a few days prior to his passing.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 12, 2020 23:34
ELIYAHU BAKSHI-DORON (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
ELIYAHU BAKSHI-DORON
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Former Rishon LeZion Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron died at the age of 79 of coronavirus on Sunday night. The rabbi's medical status deteriorated while he was being treated in Shaare Sedek.
He was hospitalized a few days ago after testing positive for the coronavirus. The rabbi suffered from previous illnesses and so his condition deteriorated gradually throughout the day.
His last hours involved numerous attempts to resuscitate him, but doctors were forced to pronounce him dead, according to the Shaare Sedek spokesperson.
The rabbi, who was born in Jerusalem and began his career in Bat Yam, was known for promoting dialogue between faiths and rejecting violence.
He was inducted to be the Rishon LeZion in 1993, the first non-Iraqi Rishon LeZion since Ben-Zion Meir Hai Uziel in 1954.


Tags rabbi rishon lezion Coronavirus
