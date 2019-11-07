Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former Trump adviser Bolton willing to testify if court clears way

By REUTERS
November 7, 2019 19:00
WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton would be willing to testify in the House of Representatives' impeachment probe if a federal court backs Congress' subpoena power to compel his testimony, the Washington Post said on Thursday.

Bolton had been requested to testify before House investigators on Thursday but he has not been subpoenaed and he has declined to appear.

The Post, citing people familiar with Bolton's views, said he does not want to comply with the Democratic-led inquiry without a court ruling in a dispute between the Trump administration and Congress over the lawmakers' power to compel testimony, the people said.


