Former U.S. President Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for bleeding on the brain

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said in a statement.



Carter, 95, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981.



