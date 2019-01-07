Former defense minister Moshe Arens dies at 93

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Former defense minister Moshe Arens passed away Tuesday. He was 93 years old.





Arens was a Likud stalwart, who began his Knesset career in 1973, and served as defense minister in the governments of Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir and Benjamin Netanyahu, as a stint as foreign minister under Shamir, with Netanyahu as his deputy.

As ambassador to the US, Arens hired Netanyahu as an attaché, and later appointed him as ambassador to the UN, and thus is considered the person who discovered Netanyahu and brought him into the world of diplomacy and politics.

He has written eight books, most recently an autobiography published in 2018, and had a column Ha'aretz, the most recent of which was published a week and a half ago, in memory of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising fighter Simcha Rotem.Ha'aretz daily, the most recent of which was published a week and a half ago, in memory of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising fighter Simcha Rotem.

“Misha, my teacher and rabbi, was a prominent student of Ze'ev Jabotinsky,” Netanyahu said. “In this framework, he met my father, who was present at his wedding with his dear wife, Muriel. Since then there has been a deep bond between our families.”

The prime minister said he saw Arens “do wonders to fortify the status of the State of Israel.



“In recent years, he devoted himself to documenting the full story of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in which Betar members played a central role. A few weeks ago, I visited Misha at his home. He was as lucid as ever, sharp as a razor, magnificent in his splendor and nobility, an exemplary figure.”





Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein eulogized Arens, calling him one of the great lovers of Israel.



“For decades, and until his last day, Arens was dedicated to one idea with all his soul and all his might: The revival of the people of Israel in our land. His contribution to Israel’s security and its international stature is priceless and will be his eternal monument,” Edelstein said.



Education Minister Naftali Bennett called Arens “a Zionist lighthouse, a groundbreaking defense minister.”





“Moshe Arens was a Zionist with every bone of his body,” Bennett said. “His entire life was dedicating to strengthening Israel’s security in science, aeronautics, as defense minister, as a diplomat, an author and a historian.”



Opposition leader Shelly Yacimovich said Arens “was part of a generation of the Right that, along with his hawkish stances, completely believed in equal rights between citizens of Israel, regardless of race, religion or sex. He also was a harsh critic of the Nation-State Law and emphasized that it took Israel backwards in all things related to democracy and the integration of Israeli Arabs into life in our country.”



Yacimovich said her “sadness about the death of this fair man is mixed with sadness about the unfortunate change in the Israeli Right.” Netanyahu continued, “There was no greater patriot than he.”



Arens died in his home in Savyon surrounded by his family. The date of his funeral and funeral arrangements will be notified as soon as they are available.

In response to his passing, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife, Sarah, were mourning Arens.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



