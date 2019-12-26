Former head of Israeli bar allegedly promoted a judge in quid pro quo
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 26, 2019 21:27
Former head of the Israeli bar association Efi Naveh is suspected of allegedly promoting a nomination of judge in a quid pro quo deal, Channel 13 reported on Thursday. The details of the investigation had been placed under gag order.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com