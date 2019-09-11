Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former minister Haim Katz appealed to Knesset for immunity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 21:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Former Labor Minister Haim Katz met with Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday and presented him with an appeal for immunity from legal prosecution, Walla reported. 
 
Katz, who was served with an indictment weeks ago, waited until the last moment to file the appeal in order to avoid an embarrassing discussion in the Knesset ahead of the upcoming elections. 



Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut