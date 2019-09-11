Former minister Haim Katz appealed to Knesset for immunity



Former Labor Minister Haim Katz met with Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein on Wednesday and presented him with an appeal for immunity from legal prosecution, Walla reported.

Katz, who was served with an indictment weeks ago, waited until the last moment to file the appeal in order to avoid an embarrassing discussion in the Knesset ahead of the upcoming elections.

