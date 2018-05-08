May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Former party boss in China's Chongqing city jailed for life for graft

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 05:29
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIJING - A Chinese court has sentenced Sun Zhengcai, the former Communist Party boss of the southwestern city of Chongqing, to life in prison for corruption, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Sun, 54, who in April admitted to taking bribes of more than 170 million yuan ($27 million), is the latest former official taken down in President Xi Jinping's war on graft.

Xinhua said Sun accepted the Tianjin intermediate court's decision and would not appeal.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
Iran cenbank head says U.S. dropping nuclear deal would not impact economy

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut