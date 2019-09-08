Former top Hezbollah official found shot dead in his home

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 21:41
Former top Hezbollah official Ali Hatoum was found shot dead in his home near Bourj Al-Barajneh, near south Beirut on Sunday evening, Lebanon news agency NNA reports.

The report claims police arrived at the premises and have begun an investigation into the circumstances of his death.Sources told the LBC channel that "He hasn't held a military position in the Hezbollah for the past two years, only an administrative role in the resistance platoons of southern Beirut, a title he's held before."


