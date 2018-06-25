Four Germans arrested, one released, during elections in Turkey

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For a symbolic $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BERLIN - Four German citizens were detained in Turkey during Sunday's elections, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said, with one of them subsequently released.
"I can confirm that ... three German citizens were arrested," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a regular news conference. "I cannot confirm that these were election observers in the sense of being member of the OSCE mission," she added.
The fourth German citizen, a businesswoman, had been released and was not banned from leaving the country, she added.