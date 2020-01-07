The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Four Kenyan civilians killed in al Shabaab attack on telecom mast

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2020 09:25
Four Kenyan civilians were killed in a gunfight early on Tuesday when police engaged al Shabaab militants from neighboring Somalia who targeted a telecommunications transmission mast, the police said in an internal report.
The United States has sent more troops to Kenya to reinforce security after al Shabaab militants killed three Americans during an attack on Camp Simba in Manda Bay on Sunday.
An unknown number of militants fired at a mast belonging to Kenya's leading operator Safaricom, police said. They also fired at police who were guarding the mast at a nearby patrol base.
"Officers manning the mast and the base together with special forces were able to repulse them," the police said in the report.
The raid took place in Garissa county, which neighbors Somalia. The attackers managed to destroy the door to the area holding the mast but did not cause damage to the telecom network, police said.
"During the attack, four civilians lost their lives," they said, without providing more details. A team of police officers were pursuing the attackers, they said.
