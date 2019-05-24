Four firefighting planes from Cyprus, Italy heading to Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel requested and will receive the assistance of four European planes on Friday to help put out the fires that have ravaged the country since Thursday, according to EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret.



The firefighting airplanes are coming from Cyprus and Italy and will assist with wildfires that were sparked due to a heatwave throughout the country, he said. They were expected to arrive Friday afternoon.

Residents of many towns throughout Israel began to understand on Friday morning the devastating impact of the fires that burned dozens of houses to the ground and left at least 3,500 people evacuated from their homes on Thursday from the more than 20 fires that raged across the state. Injuries were minimal, however, with just several people lightly injured or treated for smoke inhalation.After an investigation by the Fire Department, Israel Police, Nature and Parks Authority, the Home Front Command, MDA, and others, residents from the neighborhoods of Shilat, Gimzo, and Kfar Daniel were allowed to return home Friday morning, according to Maariv. Route 443 remained closed to traffic between Modiín and the Ben Shemen Junction and Highway 44 from Rishon Lezion to the Nachshon Junction was blocked to traffic in both directions.Israel's President Reuven Rivlin spoke with the commissioner of the country's Fire and Rescue Services on Friday, thanking them for their service, Maariv reported."I thank the firefighters on behalf of all the people for their deep devotion and commitment. We have seen events of this kind in developed countries and there are usually casualties or loss of life," he said, insinuating that there had been minimal casualties due to the quick response by the fire and rescue service.The fire commissioner thanked the president for strengthening the fighters, and promised that he would make every effort to put an end to the continued fires in the near future.The first fire broke out Thursday near Beit Hagai in the southern Hebron Hills, followed by others in the West Bank and Jerusalem. More fires ignited throughout Thursday.The residents of Moshav Mevo Modiin were evacuated from their homes Thursday afternoon after a massive fire engulfed the area. At least 16 private homes in the area were in flames Thursday night, according to police.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



