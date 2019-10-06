Four killed in Kansas City bar shooting – report

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Four people were reported dead after a man opened fire in a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, NBC News reported on Sunday.
According to the report, Thomas Tomasic of Kansas City police said that a total of nine people were shot in an incident which occurred between 10th and Central Avenue.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});