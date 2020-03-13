Four new coronavirus cases are siblings, in close contact with known patient
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 13, 2020 12:14
Four new cases in Israel of the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus) were discovered on Friday, all of them being siblings between the ages of six and 18 and having been in close contact with a known coronavirus patient.
