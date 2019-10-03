Four people killed in Paris police HQ knife attack

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
PARIS - Four people have been killed in an attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters.
The attacker was also killed.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that "several people" were fatally wounded.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});