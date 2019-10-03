Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Four people killed in Paris police HQ knife attack - police source

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 15:53
PARIS  - Four people have been killed in an attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source said.

The attacker was also killed.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that "several people" were fatally wounded.


