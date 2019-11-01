Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Four people shot dead at Halloween party shooting in California

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 14:32
Breaking news

Four people were shot dead at a crowded Halloween costume party at a house in Orinda in Northern California, the county sheriff's office and local media said on Friday.

The shooting took place in a rental home in an expensive neighborhood of Orinda, a small city across the bay from San Francisco, the East Bay Times reported.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said four people died in the shooting and several other people were injured. The sheriff's office did not identify the victims or any suspects, saying more information would be released later on Friday.

Video footage broadcast by ABC7 News showed a person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance and young people who appeared to be party guests, including some in costumes, walking in the street outside the house.

The party had been advertised on social media and more than 100 people were in attendance when police arrived after receiving an emergency call at about 10:45 p.m., the East Bay Times reported.


