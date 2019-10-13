Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fourteen killed after Turkish strike in Ras al Ain

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 22:44
BEIRUT/PARIS - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a Turkish air strike on a convoy in the Syrian town of Ras al Ain killed 14 people including five civilians and wounded 10 on Sunday.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman said the strike had hit a gathering of civilians who had come to Ras al Ain from the city of Qamishli to show support as the town is targeted by Turkish forces attacking Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.Several foreign journalists were with the convoy when it was struck, according to a reporter from French broadcaster France 2.

"Syria. We were in the convoy of Kurdish civilians targeted by Turkish forces and their allies at Ras al Ain," Stephanie Perez wrote on Twitter. "Our team is fine, but some colleagues are dead."

There were no details available of who the colleagues were.

France 2 aired footage of the incident showing images of civilians mixed in with Kurdish-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who were heading towards Ras al Ain.

The images, taken from about 10 km (six miles) from the town, showed bodies on the ground, burnt out armored vehicles and other destroyed trucks and buildings.

It then showed images of people panicking with bloodied faces and trucks burning after the convoy was hit.

An SDF statement said Turkish "invading forces" had targeted a civilian convoy with international media journalists on board that was heading to Ras al Ain accompanied by its fighters to "express their rejection of the Turkish invasion."

It said "tens of civilians were dead and injured."


