May 29 2018
|
Sivan, 15, 5778
|
Fourth round of rocket sirens heard near the Gaza Strip border

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 29, 2018 14:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A rocket alert siren sounded in a number of Israeli communities on the border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon, the fourth of the day.

Earlier, 28 mortars were fired at southern Israel during three barrages of mortar fire.

The incident is being investigated.


