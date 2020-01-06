France, Britain, Germany: Iran must refrain from violence

The three countries also highlighted the importance of de-escalating tensions in Iraq and Iran, and reaffirmed their determination to fight Islamic State.
"We reaffirm our commitment to continuing the fight against Islamic State, which remains a priority. It is essential that we keep the coalition, in this regard. We call on the Iraqi authorities to continue to supply the necessary support to the coalition," the E3 group said in a statement.
"We are ready to continue talks with all parties in order to contribute to de-escalating tensions and re-establishing stability in the region," added the E3 group.