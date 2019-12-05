The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
France, Germany, Britain to UN: Iran has nuclear-capable missiles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 06:53
 United Nations ambassadors from France, Germany and the United Kingdom circulated a letter citing footage released on social media showing the flight test of the Shahab-3 medium-range ballistic missile that is "technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon," reported the Associated Press.
The ambassadors urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inform the UN Security Council that Iran's ballistic missile activity is "inconsistent" with the call in a council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
The Shahab-3 is equipped with a "maneuverable re-entry vehicle" and the booster used in the released test "is a Missile Technology Control Regime category-1 system and as such is technically capable of delivering a nuclear weapon."
A 2015 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency concluded "that extensive evidence indicated detailed Iranian research in 2002-2003 on arming the Shahab-3 with a nuclear warhead."
"France, Germany and the United Kingdom assert once again our firm conclusion that Iran’s development of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and related technologies is inconsistent” with the missile provision in the council resolution supporting the nuclear deal, stated the letter according to the AP.
The missile provision mentioned urges Iran "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."
