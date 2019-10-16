France: Iran must refrain from new reductions to nuclear commitments

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 15:07
PARIS - France demanded on Wednesday that Iran refrain from entering a new phase of "especially worrying" reductions to Iran's obligations to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"Iran must abstain from crossing an especially worrying new phase of new measures that could contribute to an escalation in tensions," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnès von der Muhll told reporters in a daily briefing.She was responding after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran was working on advanced IR-9 centrifuges for uranium enrichment. Those centrifuges do not appear in the 2015 accord.


